The long and difficult path to diagnose endometriosis

Shot of an unrecognisable woman experiencing stomach pain while lying on the sofa at home

If it starts to get worse, call the doc Credit: Charday Penn/Getty Images

Published 15 October 2022 at 1:52pm
By Marianne Murat
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS

Despite impacting over 190 million women worldwide, endometriosis is poorly understood and underdiagnosed. It takes an average of 7 and a half years for someone to get a diagnosis. In this second episode of a three-part series, we explain why endometriosis is so hard to diagnose. Even the experts don’t know what causes it.

लामो र गाह्रो एन्डोमिट्रियोसिसको डाइग्नोसिस प्रक्रिया

