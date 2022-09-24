SBS Nepali

The mothers who have to vaccinate their children in secret

SBS Nepali

Zimbabwe Measles Outbreak

A woman member of the Apostolic church attends a prayer session in a bushy area in the impoverished Epworth region outside Harare, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Church members in Zimbabwe are getting their children vaccinated against measles in secret amid a deadly outbreak. It's to avoid being shunned by religious leaders who are opposed to modern medicine. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi) Source: AP / Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 September 2022 at 12:42pm
By Omoh Bello
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS

A vaccination drive is underway in Zimbabwe after hundreds of children died in a measles outbreak. But opposition from influential religious groups means some mothers have to get their children inoculated in secret.

Published 24 September 2022 at 12:42pm
By Omoh Bello
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
READ MORE

एउटा यस्तो देश जहाँ आमाहरूले आफ्ना बच्चालाई लुकेर खोप लगाउनु परेको छ

Share

Latest podcast episodes

OPTUS STOCK

Optus apologises for massive data breach

PETER DUTTON PRESSER

SBS Nepali Australia News: Friday 23 September 2022

Queen's coffin transported to Palace of Westminster, London

How did Nepalis in Britain respond to the Queen's death?

Antenatal care in Australia.jpg

Antenatal health checks for pregnant