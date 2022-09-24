The mothers who have to vaccinate their children in secret

A woman member of the Apostolic church attends a prayer session in a bushy area in the impoverished Epworth region outside Harare, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Church members in Zimbabwe are getting their children vaccinated against measles in secret amid a deadly outbreak. It's to avoid being shunned by religious leaders who are opposed to modern medicine. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi) Source: AP / Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP