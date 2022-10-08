SBS Nepali

Three scientists win Nobel Prize in Physics and express their love for "mathematical beauty"

SBS Nepali

US-NOBEL-PHYSICS-CLAUSER

US physicist John Clauser poses in his home in Walnut Creek, California, on October 4, 2022, after winning the Nobel Prize for physics along with Austria's Anton Zeilinger and Frenchman Alain Aspect, for discoveries in the field of quantum mechanics that have paved the way for quantum computers, networks and secure encrypted communication. (Photo by Remi Vorano / AFP) (Photo by REMI VORANO/AFP via Getty Images) Source: AFP / REMI VORANO/AFP via Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 October 2022 at 1:49pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Dinita Rishal
Source: SBS

Three scientists have jointly won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics for their advances in quantum mechanics. Their research on the behaviour of subatomic particles opened the door for super computers and encrypted communication.

Published 8 October 2022 at 1:49pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Dinita Rishal
Source: SBS
READ MORE

यी तीन वैज्ञानिकले सँगै जिते भौतिक शास्त्रमा नोबेल पुरस्कार

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Flood NSW

Intense weather system crosses SE Australia

floodings in sydney

SBS Nepali Australia News: Friday 7 October 2022

Nervous on job interview

Skill shortage is 'an indictment on the Morrison Government' - Minister

Australian Federal Police execute a search warrant in connection with the Optus breach (SBS).jpg

Teen arrested in connection with Optus breach