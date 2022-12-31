Three years since coronavirus was detected in China and how it changed the world

Digital generated image of different variants of COVID-19 cells against gray background. Omicron Civid variant concept. Source: Moment RF / Andriy Onufriyenko/Getty Images
Published 31 December 2022 at 5:12pm
By Charis Chang, Ken Macleod
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It's been three years since an unknown virus was detected in China and went on to change the world as we know it. Here's a timeline of how it unfolded and where we are at now, both nationally and globally.
Published 31 December 2022 at 5:12pm
By Charis Chang, Ken Macleod
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share