'we want to contribute to the community through football': Gurkha Nepalese Community

GNC football match1.jpg

Source: Facebook / Gurkha Nepalese Community

Published 2 December 2022 at 10:52am, updated 2 hours ago at 1:04pm
Presented by Sunita Pokharel
Gorkha Nepalese Community (GNC) has wrapped up its 23rd Annual GNC Football 2021/22 with 28 teams participating. GNC President Rajendra Thapa and Vice President and Sports Co-ordinator Rajiv Pradhan spoke to SBS Nepali about the community's attraction to football and the importance of sports for physical and mental well-being.

'फुटबल खेल मार्फत समुदायमा केही योगदान गर्न चाहन्छौँ ': गुर्खा नेप्लिज कम्युनिटी

