"Building resilience": What can we learn from this year's Mental Health month?

October Mental Health Month 2022 Source: Getty / We Are
Published 28 October 2022 at 2:04pm
Presented by Dinita Rishal
Source: SBS
हरेक वर्ष अक्टोबर महिनालाई विश्वभर मानसिक स्वास्थ्य महिनाको रूपमा लिइन्छ। मेन्टल हेल्थ फाउन्डेसन अस्ट्रेलियाले सन् २०२२ को नारा "आत्मबल बढाउने: समुदाय र सम्बन्ध" राखेको छ। यस विषयमा मेलबर्नस्थित नेपाली मनोचिकित्सक अनुपम पोखरेलसँगको कुराकानी सुन्नुहोस्। Every october is celebrated as Mental Health month worldwide. Mental Health Foundation Australia's theme for this year is "Building Resilience: Communities and Connections". Listen to what Melbourne-based psychiatrist Anupam Pokharel says about this.
