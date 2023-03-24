What is being done to preserve the Kusunda language, which has only one native speaker left?

Kusunda_Students.jpg

Source: Supplied

Kusunda is a language spoken by the tribal Kusundas, also known as Ban Raja (king of the forest), from the western part of Nepal. Kamala Khatri from Dang is the only person left whose mother tongue is Kusunda. Nepal government is trying to run a language class collaborating with Khatri to save this dying language for a little longer. Uday Raj Ale has studied Kusundas and their language, running a Kusunda language class, and has written a book about it. Ale spoke to SBS Nepali about Kusundas and their language.

नेपाली भाषामा पढ्नुहोस्

एक जना मात्र मातृ भाषी रहेको कुसुण्डा भाषाको संरक्षण गर्न के हुँदै छ?

