"With only sons, there is a wait on who will call for us for tika": Bhaitika in Australia

Nepalese observe Bhai Tika, during which sisters pay respect to their brothers and wish them a safe and good life, on the fifth and final day of the Tihar Festival. Source: AFP / PRAKASH MATHEMA/AFP via Getty Images
Published 28 October 2022 at 3:09pm
Presented by Sunita Pokharel, Krishna Pokhrel
Source: SBS
For some, it is a big family celebration, while for others, it is a virtual get-together. Listen to how Nepalis in Australia enjoy Bhaitika.
