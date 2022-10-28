SBS Nepali

"With only sons, there is a wait on who will call for us for tika": Bhaitika in Australia

Nepalese women pay respects to their brothers on the occasion of Bhai Tika - brothers' worship - on the last day of the Hindu festival of Tihar in Kathmandu on October 30, 2008.

Nepalese observe Bhai Tika, during which sisters pay respect to their brothers and wish them a safe and good life, on the fifth and final day of the Tihar Festival. Source: AFP / PRAKASH MATHEMA/AFP via Getty Images

Published 28 October 2022 at 3:09pm
Presented by Sunita Pokharel, Krishna Pokhrel
For some, it is a big family celebration, while for others, it is a virtual get-together. Listen to how Nepalis in Australia enjoy Bhaitika.

