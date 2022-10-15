SBS Nepali

Women's under-representation in Nepali politics is a "violation of the constitution"

नेपालमा 'जेण्डर स्टडिज' अर्थात् लैङ्गिक मुद्दाहरूको अध्ययन सुरु गर्नमा महत्त्वपूर्ण भूमिका खेल्ने डा. चन्द्रा भद्रा नेपालकी एक अग्रणी नारीवादी हुन्। ७४ वर्षीय डा. भद्राले लामो समयदेखि राजनीतिक क्षेत्रमा महिलाको सङ्ख्यात्मक र गुणात्मक संलग्नताका लागि विभिन्न काम गर्दै आएकी छिन्। नेपालमा यसै नोभेम्बर महिनामा सङ्घीय र प्रदेशको निर्वाचन घोषणा गरिएको अवस्थामा डा. भद्राले भर्खरै मात्र पनि सतहत्तरै जिल्लाका महिलालाई निर्वाचनमा कसरी अघि बढ्ने भन्ने बारेमा प्रस्तुतिहरू दिएकी छिन्। महिला र राजनीतिका बारेमा डा. भद्रासँग गरिएको कुराकानी सुन्नुहोस्। Source: Supplied / Chandra Bhadra

Published 16 October 2022
By Sewa Bhattarai
Dr Chandra Bhadra is a leading feminist in Nepal who has played an important role in starting the study of gender issues in Nepal. Dr Bhadra is now giving presentations on the participation of women from all 77 districts in the upcoming federal and state-level election. We have talked to her about women in Nepal's politics.

