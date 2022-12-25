SBS Nepali

"You have to motivate yourself" understanding of mental health among Nepali students in Australia

Nepal festival in Sydney

Nepal festival in Sydney Source: SBS / SBS Nepalese

Published 26 December 2022 at 9:54am
By Krishna Pokhrel
With the increase in the number of Nepali students in Australia, their mental health is also a subject of concern in the Nepali Community. So how do students cope with stress? Listen to the conversation with newly arrived Nepali students.

