Aurora’s inaugural US Study Tour connects First Nations scholars with world-best universities

Scholars Trayden, Mitchell, Hayden, Liam, Kishaya and Rachael at NYU Credit: Krasnaok/Krasnaok

Eight Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander scholars have returned from a two-week tour of some of the world’s top universities, as part of the Aurora Education Foundation’s inaugural United States Study Tour. Warmuli scholar, Mitchell Strange, a participant in the inaugural tour is aspiring to increase visibility of Indigenous engineers and academics, and intends on further developing his skills through the completion of postgraduate studies in Electrical Engineering in the USA.

