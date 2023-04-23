Building the next generation of Indigenous leaders at the world’s top-tier universities
“Aurora’s Study Tours have been incredibly successful so far, of the students that apply, 94% have been accepted to study at one of the universities they visited during the tour,” Leila Smith, Aurora Education Foundation CEO. Credit: Aurora Education Foundation
Eight First Nations students were supported to tour the world’s most highly ranked universities aiming to increase their participation in these universities and build the next generation of Indigenous leaders.
Share