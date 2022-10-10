FCA filling the gap left by finance industry's failure to fund First Nations entrepreneurs
Worimi woman Tiarne Shutt Associate Director – Business Advisory First Australians Capital
First Australians Capital (FCA) was founded as the finance industry and the big banks are not meeting funding needs of First Nations entrepreneurs. There are also gaps for Mob accessing appropriate support with relevant cultural considerations and pathways towards respect and self-determination. – Tiarne Shutt Associate Director, Business Advisory - First Australians Capital
