New children’s book shares the healing wisdom of Aboriginal Elders and the importance of Caring for Country

Through the new book, together with co-author Jacki Ferro, Aunty Rhonda shares ancient teachings of how we can all care for the land and our bush animals, thinking of future generations and the survival of all creatures.





Old Nana Quokka teaches care for the land and each other. By taking only what you need and thinking of future generations, you can help all creatures survive.



'Old Nana Quokka: Caring for Country' by Aunty Rhonda Collard-Spratt and Jacki Ferro



The new publication is the third book in the Spirit of the Dreaming series for 4-12 year olds, after the very popular Grandfather Emu and Bobtail’s Friend









