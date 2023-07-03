New children’s book shares the healing wisdom of Aboriginal Elders and the importance of Caring for Country

Aunty Rhonda with book.jpg

Aunty Rhonda with her new book

Speaking as both an Elder and Stolen Generations survivor, Yamatji-Noongar author and artist Aunty Rhonda Collard-Spratt has released a new children’s book, Old Nana Quokka: Caring for Country, in time for NAIDOC Week 2023. The book also challenges Australians to change their actions to better look after the Australian bush and its creatures.

Through the new book, together with co-author Jacki Ferro, Aunty Rhonda shares ancient teachings of how we can all care for the land and our bush animals, thinking of future generations and the survival of all creatures. 

Old Nana Quokka teaches care for the land and each other. By taking only what you need and thinking of future generations, you can help all creatures survive.
Cover image.png
'Old Nana Quokka: Caring for Country' by Aunty Rhonda Collard-Spratt and Jacki Ferro

The new publication is the third book in the
Spirit of the Dreaming series
for 4-12 year olds, after the very popular Grandfather Emu and Bobtail’s Friend

 

