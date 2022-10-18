Wominjeka Festival is back and stronger - Still Here Now!

SBS NITV Radio

Published 18 October 2022 at 7:58pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Wominjeka is set to take place this Saturday, 22 October from 11–6.30pm on the banks of the Maribyrnong River with a day of ceremony, exhibitions, and performances from recognised and emerging Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists.

Talking to NITV Radio, Uncle Robbie Bundle, one of the most anticipated performers at the event reiterated the significance of
Wominjeka
(which means Hello Welcome in Woi-wurrung language).

“Wominjeka is an important moment of gathering for community, alongside allies,” Uncle Robbie said.

Robbie is the Co-CEO of Songlines, Victoria’s peak Aboriginal music body, a not-for-profit organisation that has supported and promoted Aboriginal musicians and cultural events since 1996 and continues to grow opportunities for First Nations artists and the broader community to connect through music and culture.




