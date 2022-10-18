Wominjeka Festival is back and stronger - Still Here Now!

Talking to NITV Radio, Uncle Robbie Bundle, one of the most anticipated performers at the event reiterated the significance of (which means Hello Welcome in Woi-wurrung language).
“Wominjeka is an important moment of gathering for community, alongside allies,” Uncle Robbie said.
Robbie is the Co-CEO of Songlines, Victoria’s peak Aboriginal music body, a not-for-profit organisation that has supported and promoted Aboriginal musicians and cultural events since 1996 and continues to grow opportunities for First Nations artists and the broader community to connect through music and culture.