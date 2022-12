لغو حکم اعدام دکتر حمید قره‌ حسنلو

Roses adorn a gallows and noose in memory of Mohsen Shekari at a rally against the Islamic regime in Iran, one of many worldwide on International Human Rights Day. Demonstrators demanded justice for Mohsen Shekari, a 23-year-old man executed by the Islamic regime December 8 for blocking a street and allegedly injuring a soldier during a protest. Demonstrations in Iran that began in response to the death of Mahsa Amini have morphed into a movement against the regime, and protesters continue to demand a secular, democratic Iran. (Photo by Allison Bailey / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Credit: SOPA Images/Sipa USA