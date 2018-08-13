Archiving memorabilia

Joanna Lang Source: SBS
Joanna Lang from The Warsaw Rising Museum is visiting Australia to help the combatants and their families to digitize and archive their memorabilia. This is part one of the interview. Studio SBS Radio in Melbourne visited Felix Molski, Andrzej Balcerzak, Joanna Lang, Mieczyslaw Swat.
