Australia multicultural or transcultural?

Source: "Australia's Multicultural Policy"
Published 26 May 2021 at 4:43pm, updated 26 May 2021 at 11:27pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Australian society is changing from multicultural to transcultural or cross-cultural, in which cultures and customs intertwine, cross over and permeate through each other - explains Ewa Geba, a cross-cultural psychologist from Mary Aikenhead Clinic at ACU in Sydney.
