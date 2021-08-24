Australia's paralympians looking forward to Tokyo Games...

Australian paralympian Ahmed Kelly Source: AAP
Published 24 August 2021 at 10:42am, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:33pm
By Mikele Syron, Magda Dejneka
Source: SBS
The Tokyo journey is just beginning for some of Australia's Paralympians as the nation's largest team ever prepares to head to Japan. The Paralympic Games get underway and for swimmer Ahmed Kelly, it's a chance to fulfill a lifelong dream.
