Australia's paralympians looking forward to Tokyo Games...

Ahmed Kelly swims during the Mens 150m Individual Medley Multi-Class Final at the Australian Olympic Swimming Trials, at the SA Aquatic and Leisure Centre, Adelaide, Monday, June 14, 2021. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Australian paralympian Ahmed Kelly Source: AAP

Published 24 August 2021 at 10:42am, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:33pm
By Mikele Syron, Magda Dejneka
Source: SBS

The Tokyo journey is just beginning for some of Australia's Paralympians as the nation's largest team ever prepares to head to Japan. The Paralympic Games get underway and for swimmer Ahmed Kelly, it's a chance to fulfill a lifelong dream.

