Beauty Inside and Out

Published 28 February 2018 at 4:32pm, updated 5 March 2018 at 10:53am
By Dorota Banasiak
Magdalena Rudzka - Miss Poland at the Pageant of the World 2016 who believes in internal beauty is actively involved in organising charity events in Australia via La Regina BEM. https://www.facebook.com/La-Regina-BEM https://www.facebook.com/magdalenareginarudzka
