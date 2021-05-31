SBS Polish

Can we learn empathy?

Can empathy training help change people's behaviour?

Published 31 May 2021 at 5:12pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:27pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic, Nadine Silva
Over the past few weeks, reports of misconduct and bullying have dominated the news. Many of the accused are amongst the most powerful people in the country. In one case, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has referred a disgraced politician for empathy training to address the matter. But what exactly is empathy training? And is it really enough?

