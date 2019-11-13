SBS Polish

Early Smoke Detection System for Australia

SBS Polish

Smoke Detection

camera detector used for early fire detection Source: smokedsystem.com

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 November 2019 at 5:58pm, updated 14 November 2019 at 11:29am
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Artur Matuszczak, co-creator of Polish innovative fire detector system, which has recently been tested in the Blue Mountains in NSW, talks about its use in Australia.

Published 13 November 2019 at 5:58pm, updated 14 November 2019 at 11:29am
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...