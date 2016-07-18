Elizabeth Drozd 25 years in service for the Polish Community

AMCS under the direction of Elizabeth Drozd assists many people of ethnic background in Victoria. Over 30+ years of existence, AMCS prepared more than 30 publications and stories about the life of multicultural communities. The publications have all been placed in the National Archives in Canberra. Elizabeth also regularly participates in conferences that address the needs of older ethnic seniors and aged care services in general.









In our series of conversations with Elizabeth Drozd, we recall only some fragments of her 25 years dedicated to Polish and multicultural communities in Victoria and Australia.









A large part of our interview with Elizabeth is devoted to the topic of how best to plan this period of our life when we may find the need for assistance due to deteriorating health that may affect our independence and make it difficult for us to live in our own homes for as long as possible.



















