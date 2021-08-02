Meet Magda Wójcik

from left Magdalena Wollejko, Magda Wojcik Source: Joanna Cywinska
A theatre and film actress known from the series 'Klan', 'Na Wspólnej' or 'Dom', currently starring in the comedy "Freda i Zuza" by Magdalena Wołłejko, which will be available to Australian viewers in the coming months. Interview by Joanna Borkowska-Surucic.
