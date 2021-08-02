SBS Polish

Meet Magda Wójcik

Mgda Wojcik - "Zuza i Freda on-line"

from left Magdalena Wollejko, Magda Wojcik Source: Joanna Cywinska

Published 2 August 2021 at 5:10pm, updated 4 August 2021 at 4:15pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
A theatre and film actress known from the series 'Klan', 'Na Wspólnej' or 'Dom', currently starring in the comedy "Freda i Zuza" by Magdalena Wołłejko, which will be available to Australian viewers in the coming months. Interview by Joanna Borkowska-Surucic.

