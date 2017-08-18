SBS Polish

New Parent Visa: who, when and how much?

SBS Polish

GettyImages-robuart

GettyImages-robuart Source: GettyImages-robuart

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 August 2017 at 3:48pm, updated 22 August 2017 at 3:00pm
By Magda Dejneka
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Zapowiedziane przez rząd federalny zmiany w systemie wizowym obejmują również wizy rodzinne. Od listopada 2017 ma być dostępna nowa kategoria wizy dla rodziców. Na czym polegają zapowiedziane zmiany wyjaśnia prawnik Rafał Rogusz. The government has announced a new temporary sponsored visa for parents of migrant Australians which will be available from November 2017.

Published 18 August 2017 at 3:48pm, updated 22 August 2017 at 3:00pm
By Magda Dejneka
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Information in this segment is for general interest only. The application of laws varies widely based on the specific facts involved - and even from state to State.

 

ALSO READ:

Citizenship changes: To be or not to be... Australian

Changes to skilled visas: Deer hunters not welcome

Sponsorship by Employer

Is your profession on Skilled Occupation List?

Australian Visas: guide in a nutshell

Spouse Visa explained

Parent Visas explained



 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...