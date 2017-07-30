SBS Polish

Photographic inspirations

SBS Polish

Aldona Kmiec

Balancing Act, 2014 Winner Eureka Art Prize Aldona Kmiec Source: Aldona Kmiec

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 July 2017 at 4:08pm, updated 14 August 2017 at 4:09pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Aldona Kmiec, a Polish-Australian photographer from Ballarat and Eagle Point in Victoria, share her inspirations of creative work. Aldona professionally works with portraits , street and documentary photography.

Published 30 July 2017 at 4:08pm, updated 14 August 2017 at 4:09pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...