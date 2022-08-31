SBS Polish

Stop the cycle of violence, be a positive role model

SBS Polish

Royal Commission, family violence, Victoria, Australia, Fiona Richardson, police, victims

A woman affected by domestic violence Source: Press Association

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 31 August 2022 at 2:56pm
By Yumi Oba
Presented by Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS

Not all forms of disrespect lead to violence, but all violence against women starts with disrespectful behaviour. We can put an end to this cycle by stopping it at the start. “Stop it at the start” is a national campaign to break the cycle of all gender-based violence.

Published 31 August 2022 at 2:56pm
By Yumi Oba
Presented by Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...

Borders (2).png

Exhibition 'Borders'

War in Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022