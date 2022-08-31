Stop the cycle of violence, be a positive role model

A woman affected by domestic violence Source: Press Association
Published 31 August 2022 at 2:56pm
By Yumi Oba
Presented by Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Not all forms of disrespect lead to violence, but all violence against women starts with disrespectful behaviour. We can put an end to this cycle by stopping it at the start. “Stop it at the start” is a national campaign to break the cycle of all gender-based violence.
Published 31 August 2022 at 2:56pm
By Yumi Oba
Presented by Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Share