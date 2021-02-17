SBS Polish

UNESCO International Mother Language Day

International Mother Language Day

Source: (image:en.unesco.org)

Published 17 February 2021 at 4:59pm, updated 17 February 2021 at 5:14pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Joanna Fenik, secretary of Polish Cultural Association in New South Wales, and a chairman of the parental committee at Saturday Polish language school talks about the upcoming celebrations as well as the history of the worldwide observance held annually on February 21. to promote awareness of linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism.

