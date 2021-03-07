The Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the Med Mart pharmacy on February 15, 2021 in Borehamwood, England. Source: Getty Images
Published 7 March 2021 at 4:37pm, updated 7 March 2021 at 4:47pm
By Przemyslaw Przybylski
Source: SBS
Summary of the important events from last week in Poland, prepared by Przemek Przybylski. Today about the 3rd wave of coronavirus and an interesting poll on vaccines from China or Russia ...
Published 7 March 2021 at 4:37pm, updated 7 March 2021 at 4:47pm
By Przemyslaw Przybylski
Source: SBS
Share