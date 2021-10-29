Will Julian Assange get extradited?

Julian Assange has been held at London’s Belmarsh Prison since his arrest in April 2019. Source: AAP
Published 29 October 2021 at 5:17pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:26pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Ben Lewis
Source: SBS
Lawyers for the United States government insist Julian Assange can be ‘safely’ extradited from Britain, telling appeal judges in London that concerns about his mental health should not prevent him from facing justice. The US wants him to face trial on espionage and hacking charges related to the publication of secret government documents. Mr Assange’s team argues he remains at serious risk of self-harm - and say an American pledge the Wikileaks founder could serve any sentence in Australia is meaningless.
