SBS Polish

Will Julian Assange get extradited?

SBS Polish

The US has renewed a bid to extradite Australian WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange from the UK

Julian Assange has been held at London’s Belmarsh Prison since his arrest in April 2019. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 October 2021 at 5:17pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:26pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Ben Lewis
Source: SBS

Lawyers for the United States government insist Julian Assange can be ‘safely’ extradited from Britain, telling appeal judges in London that concerns about his mental health should not prevent him from facing justice. The US wants him to face trial on espionage and hacking charges related to the publication of secret government documents. Mr Assange’s team argues he remains at serious risk of self-harm - and say an American pledge the Wikileaks founder could serve any sentence in Australia is meaningless.

Published 29 October 2021 at 5:17pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:26pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Ben Lewis
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...

Borders (2).png

Exhibition 'Borders'

War in Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022