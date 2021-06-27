Zbyszek Lake and Poznań June 56...

Bogumiła Żongołłowicz i Zbyszek Lake Source: Fot. Jerzy Żongołłowicz
Published 27 June 2021 at 4:33pm, updated 27 June 2021 at 4:35pm
By Bogumiła Żongołłowicz
Source: SBS
Zbyszek Lake was 12 years old when he and his father were in Poznań during the protests in June 1956. The people of Poznań fought "for existence, freedom and their own identity". Bogumiła Żongołłowicz talks to the witness to the history.
