SBS Polish

Zbyszek Lake and Poznań June 56...

SBS Polish

Zbyszek Lake

Bogumiła Żongołłowicz i Zbyszek Lake Source: Fot. Jerzy Żongołłowicz

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 June 2021 at 4:33pm, updated 27 June 2021 at 4:35pm
By Bogumiła Żongołłowicz
Source: SBS

Zbyszek Lake was 12 years old when he and his father were in Poznań during the protests in June 1956. The people of Poznań fought "for existence, freedom and their own identity". Bogumiła Żongołłowicz talks to the witness to the history.

Published 27 June 2021 at 4:33pm, updated 27 June 2021 at 4:35pm
By Bogumiła Żongołłowicz
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...

Borders (2).png

Exhibition 'Borders'

War in Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022