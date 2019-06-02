SBS po polsku

Marta Kaczmarek w 'Escaped Alone'

SBS po polsku

Escape Alone

Julie Forsyth, Caroline Lee, Marta Kaczmarek, Margaret Mills in 'Escaped Alone' Source: Red Stich

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 June 2019 at 4:28pm, updated 2 June 2019 at 6:28pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Marta Kaczmarek, australijska aktorka polskiego pochodzenia, opowiada o swojej nowej roli w 'Escaped Alone', najnowszej sztuce uznanej brytyjskiej dramatopisarki Caryl Churchill, w reżyserii Jenny Kemp w teatrze „Red Stich” w Melbourne.

Published 2 June 2019 at 4:28pm, updated 2 June 2019 at 6:28pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Morrison plans for nuclear-powered submarine base on Australia's east coast

Wiadomości 7 stycznia 2023 - SBS News Flash

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree on the establishment of four military administrations in the Kherson region..jpg

Ukraina podsumowanie 6 stycznia 2023

Wiadomości SBS

Wiadomości SBS 6 stycznia 2023

Polcare

Audycja dla polskich seniorów - odc. 135