Marta Kaczmarek w 'Escaped Alone'

Julie Forsyth, Caroline Lee, Marta Kaczmarek, Margaret Mills in 'Escaped Alone' Source: Red Stich
Published 2 June 2019 at 4:28pm, updated 2 June 2019 at 6:28pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Marta Kaczmarek, australijska aktorka polskiego pochodzenia, opowiada o swojej nowej roli w 'Escaped Alone', najnowszej sztuce uznanej brytyjskiej dramatopisarki Caryl Churchill, w reżyserii Jenny Kemp w teatrze „Red Stich” w Melbourne.
