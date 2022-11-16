Giving minorities a voice: A psychologist's push to talk openly about gender identity

Patricia Martins

Psychologist Patricia Martins is experienced in working with adults and young people who are questioning their gender identity or who are transitioning Source: Supplied

In the second episode of the podcast Transitioning in Translation, meet Patricia Martins, a Brazilian psychologist based in Australia who works with children, teenagers and adults from different nationalities querying their gender identity.

Gender transition can be a difficult road to navigate for anyone, but especially for migrants who are starting the journey in a new country with an unfamiliar health system, and who may face additional language or cultural barriers.

Patricia Martins is a registered psychologist who understands these challenges.

She’s a Portuguese native speaker who is experienced in working with adults and young people who are questioning their gender identity or who are transitioning.

"I don't believe there's a specific age for gender transitioning. It's never too early or too late. The appropriate time is when people feel comfortable to do so," she said.
Portrait of Patricia Martins
Patricia Martins is a Portuguese speaking psychologist based in Melbourne Source: Patricia Martins
She says she understands how different cultural contexts can impact someone's journey to self-acceptance.

"An immigrant might find many challenges to accept themselves and to start the transition process mostly due to the societal values they learned in their country of origin," she said.

"Much of what a person is and what their identity is, is influenced by their environment. In most Latin countries, machismo and sexism are carved deep into society, therefore it is much harder for them to be accepted as a transgender person or to go through the transition process".
We as a society need to talk more openly about gender identity, about gender roles, and we need to give minorities a voice.
Listen to the full interview with Patricia in English by tapping the image at the top of this article, or listen to the interview with her in Portuguese
here
. Watch the video interview with Patricia below.
Transitioning in Translation
 or 
Traduzindo a transição
 is a three-part series by SBS Portuguese, available in both Portuguese and English. 

Follow Transitioning in Translation in 
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Spotify
, or in the SBS Radio app.

Produced by Felippe Canale for SBS Portuguese. Videos and photography by Marlon Moro.

Series artwork by Oliver Vincent Reyes, Vincent Art & Designs.
