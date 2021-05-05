In Brazil, "little hands of love" help patients battling COVID-19

The technique involves the use of surgical gloves and warm water to warm the hands of intubated patients. The nurse Semei Araújo started using the love glove after watching a video on the internet. After publishing photos on social media, the "little hands of love" went viral.

In Brazil, the "love glove" brings comfort to patients at COVID-19.

It all started with a nurse in Rio de Janeiro who invented the rubber glove with warm water, to improve blood circulation in the patients' hands and to be able to read the oxygenation level.

Called "little hands of love", the technique is made with two surgical gloves and warm water, which are tied together and involve the patients' hands.
The nurse Semei Araújo saw the idea in an internet video and decided to put it into practice at the UPA (Emergency Care Unit) where she works in the city of São Carlos (232 km from São Paulo).

She says that the glove is the greatest weapon that we have, of warmth and affection with the patient.

Semei Araújo also details that the effect is immediate, as soon as the gloves with hot water are placed between the patient's cold hands, the skin color will return to normal.

When she published the photo on social media, the "hands of love" went viral, in Brazil and worldwide.
Now, other hospitals follow the idea and adopt the same technique.

*** With information from Rádio Agência

*** With information from Rádio Agência Nacional

