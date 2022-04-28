Peter Job: "What Australia did to Timor is unacceptable."

Peter Job told us about his personal experience when, in the 1970s, he worked for Fretilin on a radio station in Darwin, eventually becoming deeply involved in the Timorese cause during the period of the Indonesian invasion and occupation.





Today, with a PhD in International Politics from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) Canberra, where he is now a Research Associate, Job continues his work with and for the Timorese people.





In 2021, the academic researcher launched a significant book called "A Narrative of Denial" . Here, Job presents years of intense and rigorous study of the Indonesian occupation in East Timor and how, in his understanding, "Australia failed" in this process:

It has been estimated that a third of the Timorese population was killed due to the invasion and occupation. In light of Australia's complicity with the atrocities in East Timor and the theft of Timor Sea resources, Australia should provide an apology to the Timorese people in parliament accompanied by recompense.

1978, Dili, Timor: Job with Lurdes and Maria Pires. The picture that opens this article is a recreation of this one in liberated Timor-Leste. Source: Peter Job cortesy Peter Job argues that the Australian government at the time had a "powerful" role in the course of events that led to the "humanitarian massacre that the Timorese people suffered":

A massive humanitarian massacre was happening there. During that time, Australia engaged in a systematic disinformation campaign on behalf of the Suharto regime to protect it and deny what was really happening in Timor.

The researcher goes further and, with an assertiveness that he guarantees comes from the "thousands of official documents" that passed through his hands and from "hundreds of people with whom he had revealing conversations" during his study, he holds Australia accountable even for the catastrophic outcome of events in Timor:

Not only until it was clear that Australians would not be abject to an Indonesian invasion did they go ahead and intervene. It's clear that had Australia made it clear they supported a proper decolonisation process and made that a priority, Indonesia would have taken the Australian position very seriously. And it is unlikely the invasion would have occurred. But Australia did the opposite: Australia directly supported the massacre as it gave substantial military aid to Indonesian military forces.

"A Narrative of Denial" was very well received by the Australian and Indonesian political and intellectual communities, who consider this a work of great value based on rigorous research, written in a neutral tone and based on proven facts. Here, Job also elaborates the idea of ​​this "liar Australia":

Australia was, at the time, the nation considered to be an expert in Timor due to its geographical position. For this reason, it was the most powerful government and to which other countries turned for reliable information. But Australia lied, including to the UN [particularly to the Dutch and the Swedes], who, being interested in knowing more to find ways to help the Timorese people, consulted the Australian government, only to think that, after all, 'nothing so serious was happening' in Timor.

Peter Job´s book was published in 2021. Source: Peter Job cortesy





Regarding this month's Timorese presidential election, Peter Job prefers not to comment on which of the two candidates, Ramos Horta or Francisco Guterres Lú-Olo, would make the best president of the republic for East Timor:

As a defender of the decolonisation and independence of the Timorese people, it is not up to me to comment on which of the two candidates would be the best president for Timor. It is only up to the people to know what is best for them and decide democratically. But I can confirm that I consider the two excellent candidates and two important people for Timor and Timor's democracy.

Job also adds, with great enthusiasm and respect for all the Timorese who fought for their freedom and won it so hard, the following:

East Timor is a democracy today, and they are having elections today. Several studies have rated Timor as the most democratic country in Southeast Asia. It is indeed a vigorous democracy, where everyone is free to make their voice heard.