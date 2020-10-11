Portugal and Spain are together again for the 2030 Fifa World Cup bid

Portugal and Spain are together again for the 2030 Fifa World Cup bidPlay08:47 Source: Getty ImagesGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (16.08MB) Both countries tried to host the football World Cup editions of 2018 or 2022READ MOREAustralia poderá manter fronteiras fechadas até o final de 2021Surfista desaparecido há três dias, desde ataque de tubarão na Austrália Ocidental/WANotícias da Austrália e do Mundo | 11 de outubro 2020 | SBS em PortuguêsA nova encíclica do Papa 'Fratelli Tutti' é um hino à fraternidade em tempos turbulentosSem inglês, sem visto: Austrália recusará visto ‘partner’ para quem não falar inglêsCâncer de mama na pandemia: ‘Se eu desse um espirro no hospital as pessoas já perguntavam o que era'ShareLatest podcast episodesFind out how to vote for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament 2023 referendum from overseasThe Italian who explored the heart of Portuguese-speaking African countries with a camera and a tentIf you're in Sydney, your next Uber could be a karaoke bar with disco lightsCelebrado o centenário de Eduardo Lourenço, o principal filósofo português do último século