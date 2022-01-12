Portugal To Singapore: the world's longest train journey

Backpack and hat at the train station with a traveler. Travel concept.

Source: Getty

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Are you brave enough to cross the planet on a train? Stops and connections along the way include Paris, Moscow, Beijing and Bangkok, this is the ultimate Europe-Asia grand tour.

It's a challenge for adventure seekers and also for the old tradition of train travel. Until now, the the longest rail route involving Europe and Asia was the connection from Lisbon to Hanoi: 17 thousand km. An even longer connection is now established: more than 18,000 km, in 21 days. It goes from Lisbon to Singapore.

The departure railway station, instead of Santa Apolónia, is from Lagos station in the Algarve region, the touristic south of Portugal. 

According to travel experts, the 18,755 km route takes 21 days.
Praia da Marinha, Portugal
Lagos é um dos pontos turísticos mais famosos do planeta. Lembra muito as formações rochosas dos 12 Apóstolos na Austrália Source: Getty Images
The journey only recently became the longest rail trip on the planet thanks to a new 418 km line between Laos and China. From China’s Mohan station (in Yunnan), travellers will then be able to make it down to Singapore on a different train.

The journey begins in Lagos, on the beaches of the Algarve, continues towards Lisbon, crosses Spain, enters France via Hendaye towards Paris.

Then comes Moscow, on the second longest journey of the route, surpassed only by the route from Moscow to Beijing, with more than seven thousand km.

It is in Asia that the route gets complicated. From Beijing we travel to Kunming, from where we head to the Chinese city of Boten, before crossing the new line to the capital of Laos, Vientiane.
Lagos to Kuala Lumpur, new train route
De Lagos, em Portugal, até a Singapura: a viagem ferroviária mais longa do mundo Source: Reddit
From there you travel to Bangkok, Thailand, then to Padang Besar, Malaysia.

Next on the route are Penang, Kuala Lumpur and finally Singapore.

The most economical rail trip costs 1100 euros for this 18,755-kilometre connection over 21 days.

It's an adventure – ant it is tempting.

Online version: Luciana Fraguas

Follow 
SBS Portuguese
 on 
Facebook
Twitter
 and 
Instagram
 and listen to 
our podcasts
veja ainda

Singapura fecha acordo com Timor para construção de resort de luxo; moradores em limbo

Está em análise a criação de voos diretos regulares entre Lisboa e Díli

Diplomata que acompanhou em Darwin os dias do referendo de 99 é a nova embaixadora de Portugal em Dili

Ramos Horta considera a língua portuguesa a crescer em Timor; vê país na ASEAN em dois anos

Primeira condenação em Timor de um homem da igreja católica por abuso sexual de menores

UNESCO classifica a tradição identitária do tais timorense como património mundial imaterial em risco

Xanana, Ramos Horta e Arcebispado de Dili disponibilizam-se para acolher as obras e artistas da Arte Moris despejados, por entre escândalo, pelo governo de Timor

A "beleza única e inebriante" do "paraíso de Timor" mostrada em livro de fotografias de Isabel Nolasco

'Timor-Leste tem um lugar no coração dos australianos e de todos tocados pela sua diáspora no mundo,' diz autora Lisa Palmer

Kirsty Sword Gusmão: ‘Enchentes em Timor não poderiam ter vindo em pior hora’

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Referendum_SBS News Source.png

Find out how to vote for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament 2023 referendum from overseas

dario_castaldo_1.jfif

The Italian who explored the heart of Portuguese-speaking African countries with a camera and a tent

disco.jpg

If you're in Sydney, your next Uber could be a karaoke bar with disco lights

Eduardo Lourenço

Celebrado o centenário de Eduardo Lourenço, o principal filósofo português do último século