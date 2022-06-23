‘Risking my life to speak out,’ claims minority Catholic community leader amid persecution by Myanmar’s junta

Highlights Bayingyi people, also called Luso-Burmese, descend from Portuguese mercenaries who came to Burma in 16th and 17th centuries

Nearly five villages and 100,000 people under attack, claims Bayingyi dissident

Australian professor Sean Turnell, former advisor to Aung San Suu Kyi, remains jailed since 2021

Mostly Catholics in Myanmar, the Bayingyi are the latest target of the military junta that toppled the government in a coup d’état in 2001.





Since the coup, thousands of civilians were reportedly persecuted, killed or detained by the military. At least 12,417 civilian houses at 296 locations have been burned down by the military, according to data from an independent research group in Myanmar.





'The law is what comes out of their mouths'





‘Paul the Bayingyi’ spoke with SBS Portuguese from an undisclosed location about the “latest wave of aggression and violence” unfolding in his country.





According to Paul, who cannot reveal his identity or location for fear of safety, the Bayingyi are now under serious threat.





“Nowhere is safe in our country. We are risking our lives every day. They can persecute, arrest you any time they want. We have no law. The law is what comes out of their mouths. Houses were burnt to the ground near Maungdaw town in northern Rakhine State Source: AFP “I can’t say where I am talking to you from. They will come to my place. If I use the landline, it is not safe, actually life-threatening. Every day, we have been living out of fear,” he tells SBS Portuguese.





“I am risking my life in order to speak out about this matter. I thank you, and I hope the international community and the Australian government can do more to prevent these crimes against humanity happening right here, at your doorstep,” Paul adds.





Although persecuted and having to go through great lengths to give this interview, Paul managed to send SBS Portuguese some pictures he took of allegedly burned-down villages and murdered villagers.





“Among those civilian houses burned down by the military forces, there are also some in our Bayingyi villages located in the Mu Valley in Sagiang Region,” says Paul.





Where is Australian economist Sean Turnell?





Paul also fears for the wellbeing of Australian economics professor Sean Turnell, a senior policy advisor to Aung San Suu Kyi, arrested weeks after the military coup in March 2021.





“He has been held at Nay Pyi Taw, the purpose-built capital of Myanmar and the military headquarters. All foreigners and political dissidents are held there,” claims Paul.





“I am very much concerned for Mr Turnell’s health, he must be very weak. As a prisoner, he would be better treated than the local politicians but am afraid for his wellbeing.





“I don’t see him being released anytime soon. He was arrested because he was close to Aung San Suu Kyi,” he adds.





It is said the junta is now proceeding with a trial against Mr Turnell. The announcement was condemned by the Australian government and Human Rights Watch.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the federal government continues to press for Mr Turnell’s release.





“Sean Turnell should be released,” he told reporters in Sydney on June 11.





When asked about Australia’s response to what is happening in Myanmar, Paul says that “it has been very weak”.





“It is not enough. We need more action from whichever Australian government is in power. They should be more vocal about the flagrant violation of human rights. The country is nearly full of refugees and there is greater humanitarian assistance needed,” he said.

“The soldiers shoot anyone found at home, and loot the properties, and purposely burn the houses. They do these horrendous things to frighten the civilians,” says Paul. Source: Paul Who are the Bayingyi people?





Descendants of Portuguese adventurers who came to Myanmar five centuries ago, the Bayingyi people, also known as Luso-Burmese, are claiming persecution by the military junta which took over the Southeast Asian country in 2021.





Despite being assimilated into Bamar, the dominant ethnic group of the region, the Bayingyi people have kept up their Portuguese identity and Roman Catholic faith.





“I am speaking to you from Myanmar. The Bayingyi are scattered around the country. Five villages are home to Portuguese descendants and there are 100,000 Bayingyi people. We speak Burmese alone,” he adds. Catholic supporters of Aung San Suu Kyi display placards during an anti-military protest in Yangon, Myanmar. Source: EPA “Since the military coup, it has been more than a year that the soldiers and police in Myanmar are no longer protecting our people. They have transformed themselves into the most brutal persecutors to the civilians.





“Whenever the military troops approach the villages, the villagers have to run away for their survival leaving everything behind. Else, the soldiers shoot anyone found in the houses or streets and loot properties and burn houses. They do these horrendous things to frighten the civilians so that the people may submit themselves to the regime,” alleges Paul.

Image sent by 'Paul': "The burning down of houses is done systematically by the military Junta to repress our people" Source: Paul On the day Paul gave this interview, hours later, another Bayingyi village was reportedly attacked. He sent us the following message.





June 7, 2022: the military troop of 150 soldiers and their associates entered Chan-tha-ywa, a historical Bayingyi community. At their entry, the soldiers fired into the village, at least three artillery [rounds]. The parish priest, religious sisters [nuns] and the villagers had to run immediately to other village for their safety. On the absence of the villagers, the soldiers and their associates made their base at the church and clergy house, then they searched one house after one house, and they took whatever they wanted, like gold and money or other precious things. After they had searched and taken whatever they wanted, they started torching the houses willfully. The villagers had to look, from where they were hiding, at their houses being burned down. Later after the soldiers left the village, the villagers checked and found that 117 houses were burned down, including my grandmother’s house. (sic)





Catholic supporters of Aung San Suu Kyi display placards during an anti-military protest in Yangon, Myanmar. Source: EPA





Regarding the repression and persecution of people of other faiths like Catholics, Christians and Rohingya Muslims, the military calls them “foreigners”, explains Paul.





He refers to an old characterisation the military has used for decades as the rationale behind for their interference in local politics, claiming to protect the Burmese people from foreign influences: “anyone who is not with the junta, is a foreign threat”.





Paul claims the military has been armed by China and Russia and are violently repressing the rebel movements scattered around the country.





*According to Assistance Association of Political Prisoners documentation, as of May 23, 1,858 people are now confirmed dead, killed by the junta since the coup. A total of 10, 736 people are currently under detention. While 1,077 have been sentenced to prison and 72 sentenced to death, including two children, 1,979 are evading arrest warrants.





