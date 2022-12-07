Transitioning in Translation

Gender identity

Transitioning in Translation

Gender transition can be a difficult road to navigate, but imagine starting the process in a country where you don't speak the language very well, or don't know the health system. And even if you do, you still have to translate your feelings to your family and friends. Hear the stories of Brazilians Jakob and Wendlle and their experiences with gender transitioning in Australia, also a special episode with psychologist and specialist in gender transitioning, Patricia Martins. Listen in English or Portuguese.

Jakob and his mother Luciana

Our bodies don’t define us: Jakob begun transitioning as a teen with his family's support

Jakob e mãe

'Nossos corpos não nos definem': Jakob iniciou transição de gênero na Austrália aos 12 anos

Patricia Martins

Psicóloga brasileira auxilia crianças e adolescentes em transição de gênero na Austrália

Patricia Martins

Giving minorities a voice: A psychologist's push to talk openly about gender identity