Brazilian Journalist is one of the few who were granted a talent visa in Australia

A rare visa for journalists





SBS Portuguese: With all the information you sent us regarding your visa, there was an email from your agent pointing out that such visa has only been granted to a Spanish journalist in 2001, more than 20 years ago. How did you come up with the idea of applying for a visa through your profession?





Felippe Canale: I've been working as a journalist for more than 12 years now. I write the stories, and my husband, Marlon Moro, edits the videos. Together we've been telling people's stories in various formats.





When we came to Australia, in 2017, we decided to go to the streets of Melbourne to ask people from 15 different nationalities what the real meaning of happiness was to them. This way, we could better understand the multicultural aspect of the city. We posted this video on Facebook, it went viral, and we were invited by ABC Radio to talk more about how we created it. After that, I started to write as a freelance to VICE Australia and to host podcasts for SBS Portuguese. Then, we finally decided to apply for the visa because we wanted to live here.





The first immigration agent told me "This visa is not for you. Give up". But as stubborn as I am, I wanted a second opinion. I think it's important to say that people must look for second and third opinions when it comes to visas, because this is one of your most important decisions in life. And so we did. The second agent, however, went through my papers and said "This visa is so you! Let's do it. I'm sure you're gonna get it". So that's how we decided to apply.





Sexuality, LGBTQIA+ community and social inclusion





SBS Portuguese: One of the main requirements for making someone eligible for a Distinguished Talent visa is to have that person be useful to the Australian community, culturally, socially and economically. Were you able to prove that by showing your content tailored for the LGBTQIA+ community?





Felippe Canale: Yes. I've always been writing about the community, social inclusion and sexuality, things that are taboo to society, be it Australia, Brazil or anywhere in the world. This is exactly why the production of such content is so important to make our society more equal and free of prejudices.





SBS Portuguese: Another requirement to be eligible is to be nominated by an Australian citizen, permanent resident or local organization with national scope in the same field as you are in. Who nominated you?





Felippe Canale: I was so lucky to be nominated by an amazing journalist and communicator, Julian Morgans. At the time, he was the Senior Editor of VICE Asia Pacific. He wrote a letter telling the Australian government the reasons why he believed I was a distinguished talent. To do that, he explained what my job was and what kind of news I generally wrote.





Once, he told me he wanted an article about conjoined twins, so I started working on it. Several months later, I met a Brazilian surgeon who had performed more than 20 surgeries to separate conjoined twins. In one of these cases, he separated two kids — one of them now wishes to study and become a surgeon herself so she may also separate conjoined twins in the future.





i wrote another article for VICE about a male hooker specialized in serving — as himself says — "gay gentlemen with disabilities". He offers sexual experiences for paraplegic, tetraplegic, blind, deaf or amputated people. He told me a gay paraplegic boy's mother once hired him so he could offer the first sexual experience for her son.





For SBS, I also produced a podcast in English and Portuguese about people who are transitioning ( https://www.sbs.com.au/language/portuguese/en/podcast/transitioning-in-translation ), and another one on Brazilians who are sex workers in Australia ( https://www.sbs.com.au/language/portuguese/en/podcast-episode/sex-work-as-a-profession-fast-money-is-not-easy-money/zycnrqmfw ). I am always trying to find people who are willing to tell their stories, destroy stigma and inspire other people.





International recognition





SBS Portuguese: You have a lot of articles published in other countries besides Australia and Brazil. This is another requirement to be eligible for the Distinguished Talent visa: be internationally known because of a realization history — in your case, your profession as a journalist. How did you prove that?





Felippe Canale: I had to show a portfolio with almost everything I had ever created: written articles, videos and podcasts, published in more than 14 languages and 18 countries. It helped me a lot, since it proves my content knows no boundaries and it's relevant around the globe.





Visa processing





SBS Portuguese: How long did the entire process take, from application to approval?





Felippe Canale: It took two years and a half. During the whole process, we were very uneasy because we didn't know if it was ever going to be approved. You get anxious because if you're denied the visa, you have to leave the country and start over in another place. It was only when I got the call from my agent that I could breath and relax. And it so happened to me that, if I had heard the first agent, I would have given up without even trying. If a door ever closes to you, look for another.





SBS Portuguese: In the meantime, did you just wait or did you have to update the application somehow?





Felippe Canale: When you apply, you deliver a portfolio showcasing your work, and it is possible to update it whenever you want. During these two and a half years, I did it until my portfolio was 130 pages long.





My agent said I got the visa because of my portfolio. According to her, it was very well done. I also believe the letters that journalists and editors wrote recommending my work were very important in the process. I'm forever grateful to them, even more because I admire all of them professionally.





"I would have never done this alone"





SBS Portuguese: The numbers for granted "Distinguished Talent" and "Global Talent" visas are dwindling considerably. This kind of visa is getting rarer by the day. For the "Global Talent", which took over the place of "Distinguished Talent", the immigration office says there are 10 priority sectors to get the visa, not including journalism, arts or sports, for example.





it may become harder to acquire such visas, especially for those who do not work in the 10 priority sectors — sectors which lack people of interest working on them in Australia. It might be you're one of the few foreign journalists to ever obtain a permanent visa in Australia as a distinguished talent. How do you feel about it?





Felippe Canale: I'm very happy to obtain this visa. I want to thank all of the interviewees who shared a little of their lives with me. I believe it's hard to expose yourself, your name and your face in such delicate themes.





I think I would have never done this alone. Besides my husband who helped me produce some of this content, all the interviewees helped me tell their experience. Hence, I feel very privileged for them putting their faith in me so I could tell their stories through my content.



