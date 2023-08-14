Bollywood stars shine at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 awards ceremony

Key Points The awards ceremony was held at Hamer Hall in Melbourne.

While 'Sita Ramam' starring Mrunal Thakur was announced the Best Film, Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' won the People's Choice Award.

Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Vijay Varma also won big.

With over 100 Indian films representing 20 languages, the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is the largest festival of its kind in the southern hemisphere.





Hamer Hall in Melbourne served as the backdrop for the night, offering a glamorous stage to honour the year's best Indian films, actors and filmmakers.





'Sita Ramam', featuring Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan, clinched the Best Film award, while Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' secured the People's Choice Award.





Kartik Aaryan, the rising star of Indian cinema, clinched the title of 'Rising Global Superstar'.



Mr Aaryan enthralled the Australian audience with his famous monologue from 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' .





While Rani Mukerji, Bhumi Pednekar, and Vijay Varma were lauded for their remarkable performances, underlining their impact on the cinematic landscape, director Karan Johar was awarded for his 25-year contribution to Indian cinema.



Festival director Mitu Bhowmick Lange said, "Mr Johar's creative genius has left an indelible impact, shaping the course of Bollywood over the years."





Mr Johar said he was deeply honoured to be a part of the festival this year.



Credit: SBS Punjabi. Some of the other winners at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne this year included Alia Bhatt's Darlings and Kanu Bahl's Agra among others.





Indian television host Rithvik Dhanjiani took on the role of the emcee, skilfully running the event and delighting the audience with his playful behaviour.





The gala included captivating dance routines and musical presentations, highlighted by the performances of local artists Janaki Eswar and Parvyn Kaur Singh.



This year the festival has taken on a theme that probes the notion of "Identity".





"This theme encourages a deeper introspection, urging individuals to explore their roots, beliefs and life choices amidst the rapid technological advancements of the modern era," said Ms Lange.





Nina Taylor, MP, addressed the audience and spoke about cinematic diversity and its global recognition.



In a statement, Victorian Premier Dan Andrews expressed that events such as IFFM provide a platform for individuals from diverse backgrounds to unite and exchange their narratives to celebrate different cultures.





"And there’s nothing more Victorian than that," he said.



This year’s festival is breaking new ground online with the launch of IFFM365 – so every Victorian can stream the program at home, all year round. From opening night to special screenings and dance competitions, IFFM showcases the very best of Indian storytelling The Hon Daniel Andrews, Premier of Victoria





The event showcased a spectrum of cinematic creations, from blockbusters to documentaries, enriching the appreciation of Indian storytelling and cultural identity on the global stage.





