Melbourne's Indian Film Festival kicks off with an array of stars

Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kapil Dev, Vaani Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia and many other celebrities flagged off the 13th edition of the Indian Film Festival in Melbourne. With over 100 films in 29 languages, the star-studded IFFM encapsulates the best of cinema and Bollywood from the Indian subcontinent. Listen to this podcast to hear what the stars have to say for their Punjabi audience in Australia.
Published 13 August 2022 at 1:04pm
By Sumeet Kaur
Source: SBS
Click on the 'speaker' button at the top to hear the star voices.
Listen to SBS Radio's Punjabi program from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on