SBS Punjabi

Melbourne's Indian Film Festival kicks off with an array of stars

SBS Punjabi

iffm 2022.jpg

Images from IFFM 2022 press conference. Credit: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 August 2022 at 1:04pm
By Sumeet Kaur
Source: SBS

Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kapil Dev, Vaani Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia and many other celebrities flagged off the 13th edition of the Indian Film Festival in Melbourne. With over 100 films in 29 languages, the star-studded IFFM encapsulates the best of cinema and Bollywood from the Indian subcontinent. Listen to this podcast to hear what the stars have to say for their Punjabi audience in Australia.

Published 13 August 2022 at 1:04pm
By Sumeet Kaur
Source: SBS
Click on the 'speaker' button at the top to hear the star voices.

Listen to SBS Radio's Punjabi program from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


READ MORE

'Double the fun': Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will screen both in cinemas and online this year

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack