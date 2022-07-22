'Double the fun': Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will screen both in cinemas and online this year

An international showcase of films, drama and documentaries, the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) celebrates contemporary, bold and thought-provoking cinema in its 13th edition as it attempts to encapsulate the best of cinema from the Indian subcontinent.





In an event held at the Indian consulate in Melbourne on 19 July, festival director Mitu Bhowmick Lange unveiled the program for the IFFM.





Ms Lange defined the festivals as "double the fun".





"After a two-year in-person hiatus due to COVID-prompted lockdowns in Melbourne, the films will be screened in theatres from 12 August and on digital platforms from 13 August.





IFFM Director, Mitu Bhowmick Lange launching program details at the Indian Consulate in Melbourne. Source: SBS Punjabi





"We are absolutely excited to bring the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne back to the big screen this year alongside digitally, ensuring people all around Australia can access the festival," she told SBS Punjabi.





Adh Chanani Raat (Crescent night)





One of the festival highlights includes the celebrated Punjabi film, Adh Chanani Raat (Crescent night), directed by Gurvinder Singh. The film draws on Punjabi literature to complete a trilogy that captures Punjab's socio-political and economic life.





The film was also featured at the International Film festival Rotterdam and Mumbai Film Festival (MAMI).





Punjabi film inspired by the novel of Gurdial Singh, 'Adh Chanani Raat'. Source: Twitter Laal Singh Chaddha, Jai Bhim and the acclaimed Pakistani film Joyland are among the major films screening at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.





The Bollywood film stars flying to Melbourne to attend the festival include Abhishek Bachchan, Samantha Prabhu, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Shefali Shah, cricketer Kapil Dev, film director Kabir Khan, Shoojit Sircar, Karan Johar, Nikhil Advani and more.





Anmol Chhabra from Village Entertainment, Culture and Communities department, Ted Baillieu (Former Premier of Victoria), and Mannie Verma, an acclaimed lawyer from Melbourne, shared their views on the diverse content coming through the southern hemisphere's greatest annual celebration of Indian cinema.





