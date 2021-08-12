Family Man 2, Sherni, Ludo lead nominations for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2021

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) is back for another year with a choice collection of over 120 films in 27 languages, including seven world premieres, 76 Australian premieres and a record high 32 films by female directors.





In its 12th edition that will be held this month, the festival will showcase select movies online from 15 August onwards in the wake of the current lockdown in Melbourne.





In other news from the world of cinema, Akshay Kumar starrer 'Bell Bottom', which was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on 27 July, will now release on 19 August. Helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles.





