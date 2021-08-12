SBS Punjabi

Family Man 2, Sherni, Ludo lead nominations for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2021

IFFM 2021

12th Edition of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne to kickstart online on 15 August. Source: IFFM

Published 12 August 2021 at 1:25pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) has announced its nominations for its annual awards ceremony. 'Ludo', 'Sherni', 'Soorarai Pottru' bag top honours, among other notable films. All this and more in our weekly update from the world of the silver screen.

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) is back for another year with a choice collection of over 120 films in 27 languages, including seven world premieres, 76 Australian premieres and a record high 32 films by female directors.

In its 12th edition that will be held this month, the festival will showcase select movies online from 15 August onwards in the wake of the current lockdown in Melbourne.

In other news from the world of cinema, Akshay Kumar starrer 'Bell Bottom', which was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on 27 July, will now release on 19 August. Helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this update in Punjabi.

