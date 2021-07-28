Bollywood Gupshup: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel to reunite for 'Gadar 2'

- Neha Kakkar’s new romantic 'Dil Ko Karaar Aya' has become an instant hit with music lovers
- Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Baiju Bawra' was never offered to Ranbir Kapoor as a lead role
- Movie 'Oh My God-2' will still have Akshay in the lead role but the director has been replaced
- Upcoming ‘Gadar Part 2’ will show Sunny Deol searching for his son in Pakistan
- Aishwarya Rai in the new avatar of Hindu Goddess, Nandini and Mandakini
Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.
Listen to Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on and .
Advertisement
Other stories
Bollywood Gupshup: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Heera Mandi' project is going to hit silver screen after 12 years