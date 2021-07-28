SBS Punjabi

Bollywood Gupshup: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel to reunite for 'Gadar 2'

SBS Punjabi

Bollywood Gupshup

Gadar P-2 will take Sunny Deol to Pakistan once again in search of his son. Source: Harpreet Kaur

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 July 2021 at 9:24am, updated 29 July 2021 at 1:03pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

Many new films have started their production in Mumbai and surrounding areas. To get latest updates on upcoming films and songs, listen to our weekly Bollywood News bulletin.

Published 29 July 2021 at 9:24am, updated 29 July 2021 at 1:03pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS
  • Neha Kakkar’s new romantic 'Dil Ko Karaar Aya' has become an instant hit with music lovers
  • Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Baiju Bawra' was never offered to Ranbir Kapoor as a lead role
  • Movie 'Oh My God-2' will still have Akshay in the lead role but the director has been replaced
  • Upcoming ‘Gadar Part 2’ will show Sunny Deol searching for his son in Pakistan
  • Aishwarya Rai in the new avatar of Hindu Goddess, Nandini and Mandakini
Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.  

Advertisement
Other stories

Bollywood Gupshup: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Heera Mandi' project is going to hit silver screen after 12 years

Bollywood Gupshup: Deepika Padukone to feature in a dance number in Ranveer Singh starrer 'Cirkus'



Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack