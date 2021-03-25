SBS Punjabi

Bollywood Gupshup: Deepika Padukone to feature in a dance number in Ranveer Singh starrer 'Cirkus'

Deepika Padukone to feature in special song in Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus

The film is being directed by Rohit Shetty and the sources claim that Deepika might have already shot for the song which has been put together in a grand way. Source: Facebook

Published 25 March 2021 at 12:53pm
By Paras Nagpal
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Fans of Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have a reason to celebrate as the B-town couple will be seen together in Rohit Shetty's upcoming film, 'Cirkus.' This and more in our wrap of this week's news from Bollywood and the Punjabi film and music industry.

According to Filmfare, Deepika has already shot the dance number in the film that also stars Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, and Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles along with Ranveer Singh. 

'Cirkus' marks Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty’s third project together after their 2018 action blockbuster 'Simmba' and the upcoming film 'Sooryavanshi.' 

The couple will also be seen together in Kabir Khan's '83'. In the film, Ranveer will play the role of former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev while Deepika will be seen as his wife Romi Dev. 

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this segment in Punjabi.

