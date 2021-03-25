Bollywood Gupshup: Deepika Padukone to feature in a dance number in Ranveer Singh starrer 'Cirkus'

According to Filmfare, Deepika has already shot the dance number in the film that also stars Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, and Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles along with Ranveer Singh.





'Cirkus' marks Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty’s third project together after their 2018 action blockbuster 'Simmba' and the upcoming film 'Sooryavanshi.'





The couple will also be seen together in Kabir Khan's '83'. In the film, Ranveer will play the role of former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev while Deepika will be seen as his wife Romi Dev.





