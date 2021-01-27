Bollywood Gupshup: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh to star in ‘Thank God’

The shotting for the multi-starrer film which earlier this week will be directed by Indra Kumar. While this will be Ajay Devgn's first collaboration with Sidharth, it will mark the Tanhaji actor's third screen share with Rakul Preet Singh.





In other news, Narendra Chanchal, the devotional singer who brought the sound of jagrans into the mainstream, died at the age of 80 in New Delhi’s Apollo Hospital last week. He has left a huge void in the musical world.





Also, Bobby Deol will feature in the remake of the 1982 classic, 'Arth'.





