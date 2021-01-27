SBS Punjabi

Bollywood Gupshup: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh to star in ‘Thank God’

Ajay devgn

Ajay Devgn announces 'Thank God' with Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. Source: Twitter

Published 28 January 2021 at 10:45am, updated 28 January 2021 at 10:47am
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn’s upcoming comedy film, 'Thank God' will also star Rakulpreet Singh and Sidharth Malhotra. The trio will be seen in a relatable comic flick that also promises to deliver a beautiful message. This and more in our weekly news wrap from Bollywood as well as the Punjabi film and music industry.

The shotting for the multi-starrer film which earlier this week will be directed by Indra Kumar. While this will be Ajay Devgn's first collaboration with Sidharth, it will mark the Tanhaji actor's third screen share with Rakul Preet Singh.

In other news, Narendra Chanchal, the devotional singer who brought the sound of jagrans into the mainstream, died at the age of 80 in New Delhi’s Apollo Hospital last week. He has left a huge void in the musical world.

Also, Bobby Deol will feature in the remake of the 1982 classic, 'Arth'.

