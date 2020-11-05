Bollywood Gupshup: Remixed Basanti song from upcoming Diljit Dosanjh film is a superhit

SBS Punjabi

‘Sooraj pe Mangal bhari’s title song ‘Basanti in kutton ke samne matt naachna’ that was released last only last week was viewed over 3 lac times. Source: Harpreet Kaur

Published 5 November 2020 at 2:21pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

Comedy film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’s song ‘Basanti aaj kutton ke samne na naach’ that was released last only last week has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times immediately after release. This, plus why Akshay’s horror movie Laxmmi Bomb’s names is changed to Laxmmi, listen to our weekly report from Bollywood.

Diljit Dosanjh- Manoj Bajpai starrer Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is all set for release on Diwali. It's remixed song titled ‘Basanti aaj kutton ke samne na naach’, playing on the iconic Sholay dialogue has already become an instant hit soon after release last week.

The original name of Akshay’s horror movie, ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ was objected by some community members saying it was hurting their sentiments.

Priyanka Chopra’s White Tiger is ready for release in December; The same will be available on OTT platforms from January next year.

Bollywood stalwart Dharminder has tweeted a video with a message on Coronavirus.

Guru Randhawa’s Nach Meri Rani is complimented by Noora Patel’s thumke.

