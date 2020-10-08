Bollywood Gupshup: India to reopen cinema halls from October 15 with 50% occupancy

Kabir Singh

India to reopen cinema halls under strict COVID-19 guidelines. Source: Unsplash

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

In good news for movie buffs, the Indian Government has announced its decision to reopen theatres and movies halls on October 15, nearly seven months after the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Highlights
  • India to reopen cinema halls on October 15
  • Indian Government issues strict COVID-19 guidelines for reopening multiplexes and theatres
  • Cinemas will operate under 50% occupancy rule
The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced that cinema halls in India can resume operations later this month under strict guidelines which will include 50% seating capacity, staggered show timings and social distancing among other rules.

Revealing the complete set of guidelines on Twitter, the Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said attendees and management at cinema halls will have to follow strict rules to be able to continue operations in the wake of the pandemic.
To hear the full report, please click on the audio player above. 

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. 
Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.


Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments.

News and information is available in 63 languages  at 
https://www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.  
Also Read

Bollywood Gupshup: Fans feed the hungry in memory of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood Gupshup: Filmstars shoot 'Family' at home amidst India's coronavirus lockdown

Share

Latest podcast episodes

amrit.jpg

India Diary: Cops question family members as hunt for Amritpal Singh continues

monga.jpg

Oscar winner Guneet Monga to produce a documentary on rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh

ANTI LGBTIQ STREET PROTEST SYDNEY

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Wednesday 22 March 2023

Australia Economy

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Tuesday 21 March 2023