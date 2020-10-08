Bollywood Gupshup: India to reopen cinema halls from October 15 with 50% occupancy

Highlights India to reopen cinema halls on October 15

Indian Government issues strict COVID-19 guidelines for reopening multiplexes and theatres

Cinemas will operate under 50% occupancy rule

The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced that cinema halls in India can resume operations later this month under strict guidelines which will include 50% seating capacity, staggered show timings and social distancing among other rules.





Revealing the complete set of guidelines on Twitter, the Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said attendees and management at cinema halls will have to follow strict rules to be able to continue operations in the wake of the pandemic.

To hear the full report, please click on the audio player above.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.





Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.





SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments.





News and information is available in 63 languages at https://www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus



