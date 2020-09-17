Bollywood Gupshup: Fans feed the hungry in memory of Sushant Singh Rajput

In this week's roundup of news from Bollywood, hear about:
Shweta, the sister of actor Sushant Singh Rajput began a new social media campaign last week, wanting to feed the hungry and needy in memory of her departed brother. She had designated 9 am to 9pm on Saturday 12 September for fans and supporters to join the campaign.
In another social media campaign with the hasthag #Flag4SSR, she Shweta Singh Kirti tweeted yesterday, saying over 200,000 people joined in the global effort.
Also in this week's Bollywood gupshup:
Rapper and singer Honey Singh has beaten depression and addictions resurrect his music career. Beginning with Makhna last year, he has released a new song titled Billo tu agg hai which has been received well by the audience.
Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukherjee finished filming for Bunty aur Babli 2 with Yashraj films taking all health precautions to keep the set COVID safe. The cast and crew had to undergo coronavirus testing and stayed in hotel quarantine while shooting.
