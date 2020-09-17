Bollywood Gupshup: Fans feed the hungry in memory of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput Source: Twitter

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Sushant Singh Rajput's older sister Shweta says thousands of supporters responded to her hashtag #FeedFood4SSR and fed the needy on Saturday, September 12.

In this week's roundup of news from Bollywood, hear about:

Shweta, the sister of actor Sushant Singh Rajput began a new social media campaign last week, wanting to feed the hungry and needy in memory of her departed brother. She had designated 9 am to 9pm on Saturday 12 September for fans and supporters to join the campaign.
In another social media campaign with the hasthag #Flag4SSR, she Shweta Singh Kirti tweeted yesterday, saying over 200,000 people joined in the global effort.
Also in this week's Bollywood gupshup:

Rapper and singer Honey Singh has beaten depression and addictions resurrect his music career. Beginning with Makhna last year, he has released a new song titled Billo tu agg hai which has been received well by the audience.

Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukherjee finished filming for Bunty aur Babli 2 with Yashraj films taking all health precautions to keep the set COVID safe. The cast and crew had to undergo coronavirus testing and stayed in hotel quarantine while shooting.

To hear the report, click on the audio link above 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

NATIONAL CABINET MEETING

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 3 February 2023

Rana Ranbir SBS Punjabi.png

A look into versatile Punjabi actor and writer Rana Ranbir's journey to success

Sukhnoor and khushi.jpg

Melbourne’s Rangi twins vault their way to stardom, eye greater heights in Australian athletics

FIVE DOLLAR BANKNOTE

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 2 February 2023